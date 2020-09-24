Advertisement

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 6 months after the coronavirus hit the United States, airlines are still hurting.

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the CARES Act, is helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits now. But the assistance stops on September 30 if Congress does not extend the financial assistance.

The three largest airlines in the country, Delta, American and United, said they would have to start furloughing 40,000 workers on October 1 if the extension does not come through.

“It’s devastating all across the industry,” said David Supplee, a Union representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

David Supplee was an American Airlines mechanic for more than 40 years. He took a voluntary separation from the company in April after the pandemic hit. The airline was cutting jobs and offering benefits to people who agreed to leave.

“I’m in a position where it was beneficial I could go, hopefully saving somebody else’s position,” said Supplee.

Supplee is one of thousands who left an airline job he loves because of the economic downturn. He’s still representing workers for the union, which includes major and regional airlines, like Air Wisconsin and Hawaiian Airlines. Supplee says he’s seen so many workers lose their jobs since COVID-19 hit “not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring”.

“There’s nothing out there for people,” he said.

Major Airlines, unions and workers are pleading with Congress to extend payroll protections to keep workers employed. They’re asking for an additional 25 billion dollars through March 2021.

“Are we working to try to resolve this? Absolutely. Are we trying to make this a priority? Yes,” said Louisiana Rep Garret Graves (R-LA).

Graves is a Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He said he is pushing for more assistance for the airlines in a funding package by October 1. But he said the ongoing tensions on Capitol Hill are making it much more difficult to provide more relief for the airlines.

Some experts say bailouts are not the answer. Veronique de Rugy, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, is one of them. She says the airlines should just declare bankruptcy to adjust to the virus' economic impact.

“Bankruptcy doesn’t mean an airline is going under. It doesn’t mean it’s disappearing. What it means is it’s keeping off some creditors at bay and, in exchange, it is actually restructuring its business model,” she said.

De Rugy said the mounting coronavirus federal assistance comes at a high cost to taxpayers as the national debt continues to rise.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan House votes to shield employers from coronavirus lawsuits

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Opponents counter that the measures would make it too tough for negligence victims to sue.

State Legislature

Done deal: Michigan lawmakers, Whitmer agree on $62 billion budget

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement on a $62 billion spending plan with some cuts because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Saginaw receives $400,000 grant to enhance coronavirus safety measures for November election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The grant comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program.

Crime

Genesee County prosecutor fighting against potential loss of 7 employees

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has one week to finalize and pass the budget.

State

Michigan Senate approves criminal record expungement bills

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a bill to clear a person’s record of certain criminal charges after several years.

Latest News

Politics

See topics for first presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The list of topics has been revealed for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden next week.

Politics

Vice President nominee Kamala Harris meets Flint business owners, officials

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Kamala Harris landed at Bishop International Airport around 11 a.m. for her first visit to Michigan since Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate.

Kamala Harris in Flint

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Kamala Harris visited downtown Flint on Sept. 22, 2020.

Politics

Michigan Senate candidates take different views on Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James have staked out differing stances on the fight over President Donald Trump’s pending Supreme Court pick.

Politics

Details released for Kamala Harris visit to Flint and Detroit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Democrat vice presidential nominee is planning three events in Flint and Detroit on Tuesday.

Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday with one stop in Mid-Michigan, the Biden campaign announced.