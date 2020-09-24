Black Lives Matter protests Breonna Taylor decision in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Protesters from Black Lives Matter gathered in downtown Flint on Wednesday evening to protest the grand jury decision not to charge any police officers with the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

There was a feeling of anger and sadness over Wednesday’s announcement, leading protesters to the bricks of Saginaw Street demanding justice.

Like protests all around the nation Wednesday evening, the demonstration in downtown Flint at the Flat Lot was to show solidarity in justice for Breonna Taylor…

The protest started peaceful with people walking up Saginaw Street. The situation changed when the group made a right onto 7th Street.

ABC12 captured video of a white male driving through the protesters and throwing a punch at one of them. He man drove off and did not return to the area.

Protestors then made their way back to the Flat Lot, where Flint Police Chief Terence Green was waiting. He asked the Black Lives Matter group to move off the street and back onto the sidewalk.

After a conversation with Black Lives Matter Flint President Dewan Robinson, the protesters made their way to the sidewalk. Green answered questions from the group ranging from racism in the Flint Police Department to the use of no-knock search warrants.

Green also pledged to look further into the incident that happened on 7th Street during the protest.

Black Lives Matter of Flint organizers were planning another demonstration seeking justice for Breonna Taylor on Thursday evening, but a time and place was not immediately announced.

