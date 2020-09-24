Advertisement

BLM-Flint protest Breonna Taylor decision in downtown Flint

The protest was to show solidarity with other organizations around the nation in getting justice for Breonna Taylor
By Brandon Green
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just like protest all around the nation last night, the demonstration in downtown Flint at the Flat Lot by Black Lives Matter Flint was to show solidarity with other organization’s around the country in getting justice for Breonna Taylor.

“Pretty much the entire nation and anybody that is black is pretty much pissed off and upset,” said BLM-Flint vice president Johnie Franklin III. “We feel like we don’t belong, that we don’t deserve to be in the country and somebody doesn’t really care about us. So, we’re actually pissed off and we just want to get some change.”

The protest started peaceful, with protestors walking up Saginaw Street, thing turned when the group made a right onto 7th street.

In the video we captured it appears a white male drove threw the protestors and threw a punch at one of the protestors.

He would drive-off and did not return.

Protestors then made their way back to the Flat Lot, where Flint Police Chief Terence Green was waiting.

Chief Terence Green asked BLM to move from out the street to the sidewalk…

After a conversation with BLM Flint President Dewan Robinson, the protestors did make their way to the sidewalk.

Where Chief Green answered questions that ranged from racism in the police force to using “no knock” search warrants.

“How I feel about it, I executed over a 1,000 high risk search warrants in my career and not one of them were no knock,” said Chief Green.

The chief did say he would look further into the incident that happened on 7th street.

