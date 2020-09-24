Advertisement

Charges issued 3 months after alleged intentional car-motorcycle crash

The 38-year-old is charged with assault with intent to murder. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/24/2020) - “I’m starting to be okay,” 18-year-old Brooklyn Spishock said. “Healing okay. Mentally, I don’t think I’ll ever be back there, but I’m getting there.”

She was in a coma for days and not expected to survive.

It’s been three months since a detective with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said a driver intentionally hit the mid-Michigan woman and her boyfriend off of their motorcycle.

The crash happened on Torrey Road in Mundy Township.

This week, the Genesee County Prosecutor issued charges against the suspected driver, 38-year-old Tom Telegadas.

“There’s days where I drive by the accident scene just to know I made it a long way in the past 3 months and I can’t give up,” Spishock said.

The night of June 20th, she and her then-boyfriend Michael King were thrown from their motorcycle.

They were headed home after a night of celebrating King’s 21st birthday at Scooter’s Bar in Mundy Township.

Investigators believe Telegadas intentionally hit them from behind.

Spishock said the 38-year-old showed up to the bar with King’s ex-girlfriend who had gotten in a fight with her over text about a social media post.

“Do you think that they intended to kill you that night?” ABC12 News Reporter Ann Pierret asked. “Yeah. My honest opinion, yeah I do. But, God wasn’t letting them, thankfully.”

The then-couple suffered multiple broken bones. Spishock had bleeding on her brain, her head split open in 7 places and 85-percent of her body was covered in road rash.

“My leg - I’m not sure if I will never not limp,” she said. “But I know over time the pain will start to get easier, so it’s not so hard to walk; and, I’ll be able to walk faster because right now I can’t run I can’t do certain things.”

It’s a difficult reality for the 18-year-old who just moved out and was becoming independent.

She and King had to learn how to walk again. She went through extensive training to be able to drive again and is finally back at work on limited hours.

“I’m so thankful I’m still here,” Spishock said.

It’s been three long months for the pair of endless doctor appointments and sleepless nights. And, they’ve been waiting for the man who hit them to be charged.

That happened this week. Telegadas is charged with 6 felonies, including assault with intent to murder. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“In court, I just want him to look me in my eyes and an apology or something or an explanation, reason why he did that just something like that 'cause I never expected people to be so dirty,” Spishock said.

Telegadas has posted bond. He’s expected back in court next month.

In a statement, his attorney, Michael Manley said, “There are two sides to every story and only one side has been heard. Guilt or innocence is not determined on social media but in a court of law. We intend to vigorously defend Mr. Telegadas in that forum and are confident he will be vindicated.”

