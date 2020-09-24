Advertisement

Consumers Energy plans widespread electric disruption in Grand Blanc, Mundy townships

Consumers Energy is planning to cut power to more than 4,500 customers in Grand Blanc and Mundy townships on Oct. 3.
Consumers Energy is planning to cut power to more than 4,500 customers in Grand Blanc and Mundy townships on Oct. 3.(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 4,500 Consumers Energy customers around Grand Blanc will lose electricity during the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

The utility is planning to cut power at midnight in parts of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships to reroute electric transmission lines serving parts of Genesee County. The power outage is expected to last about six hours.

Consumers is mailing postcards to customers who likely will be affected by the outage. Areas likely to lose power include:

  • Grand Blanc Road between Dort Highway and Jennings Road.
  • Fenton Road from Reid Road to just south of Baldwin Road.
  • Cook Road from Linden Road to Fenton Road.
  • Torrey Road from Baldwin Road to just south of Reid Road.

If the project can’t be completed on Oct. 3 due to weather or other factors, a backup date is scheduled for Oct. 4. Consumers says the project is designed to ensure reliability of its electric infrastructure.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Voting for Nov. 3 election officially begins in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Municipal clerks in Michigan can begin issuing absentee ballots and opening their doors for in-person early voting on Sept. 24, which is 40 days before Election Day.

State

Whitmer, Cuomo call for congressional investigation of Trump’s coronavirus response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is a Democrat, accused Trump of putting politics ahead of public health and safety in a joint statement issued Thursday.

State

Secretary of State: Drivers risk tickets if expired licenses aren’t renewed by Sept. 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They have less than one week to renew their driver’s licenses, state ID cards and license tabs before they risk getting a ticket and being charged late fees.

Crime

2 shot on Pulaski Avenue in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two men are recovering after being shot in the 500 block of Pulaski Avenue in Flint on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

BLM-Flint protest Breonna Taylor decision in downtown Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
The protest was to show solidarity with other organizations around the nation in justice for Breonna Taylor

State

Michigan House votes to shield employers from coronavirus lawsuits

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Opponents counter that the measures would make it too tough for negligence victims to sue.

News

Mid-Michigan family feels close bond with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg's legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.

Crime

Genesee County prosecutor fighting against potential loss of 7 employees

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has one week to finalize and pass the budget.

News

Some parents concerned as Bay City Public Schools returns to the classroom

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Last night, the board of education voted unanimously on a hybrid plan. K-8 will start coming back into the classroom on October 12th. High School will follow on October 19th. We spoke to one parent who has some concerns about the early return.

Back To School

Lapeer schools returning to in-person classes with trial runs next week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The district’s return to school task force has decided to use a hybrid plan to bring back to their schools students in two groups next week.