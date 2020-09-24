Consumers Energy plans widespread electric disruption in Grand Blanc, Mundy townships

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 4,500 Consumers Energy customers around Grand Blanc will lose electricity during the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

The utility is planning to cut power at midnight in parts of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships to reroute electric transmission lines serving parts of Genesee County. The power outage is expected to last about six hours.

Consumers is mailing postcards to customers who likely will be affected by the outage. Areas likely to lose power include:

Grand Blanc Road between Dort Highway and Jennings Road.

Fenton Road from Reid Road to just south of Baldwin Road.

Cook Road from Linden Road to Fenton Road.

Torrey Road from Baldwin Road to just south of Reid Road.

If the project can’t be completed on Oct. 3 due to weather or other factors, a backup date is scheduled for Oct. 4. Consumers says the project is designed to ensure reliability of its electric infrastructure.

