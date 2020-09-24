Ex-Laker coach will not face criminal charge for alleged kiss

Pigeon, Mich. (WJRT) - It was an allegation that shocked a small Thumb town, a basketball coach possibly kissing a student-athlete.

The coach, who was also a teacher, resigned from the Laker district shortly after the allegations went public.

But more than a year after that alleged incident, the coach will not face criminal charges.

“Its one step towards vindication and clearing Jay’s name,” says attorney Errick Miles.

Dubs was a first-year teacher in the Laker School District in Huron County last fall. He was also a girls basketball coach and one of his players told a friend that Dubs kissed her during a scrimmage and the friend told her parents. Dubs heard the story, told Laker school officials immediately, telling them it never happened.

Facing mounting pressure from the school district, Dubs resigned and there was a police investigation. The Huron County prosecutor recused himself from the case and it was turned over to the Sanilac County prosecutor for a charging decision. Today, prosecutor Jim Young says he is declining to authorize a criminal charge against Dubs.

“This decision in no way is to be thought as a determination on the credibility of the complainant. We believe her to be credible but with the evidence that our office has, we don’t believe we can meet the burden of proof at this time," Young says.

“I can’t really comment on what they are speaking of on why they think she is credible, knowing that she has changed her story a handful of times on various occasions,” says Miles.

So no criminal charges, but the legal wrangling goes on. Dubs has filed a defamation lawsuit against the student-athlete and her mother, while they have filed a countersuit claim against Dubs and his girlfriend. Miles says he will file another countersuit.

“If there is not even probable cause to bring criminal charges against Jay then we feel very strongly about our civil case,” says Miles.

I could not reach the attorneys who are representing the student and her mother who are involved in this case.

