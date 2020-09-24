Advertisement

Family of missing Saginaw County man offers reward

Karl Marker has been missing for a week
87-year-old Karl Marker was last seen leaving his Saginaw home Thursday morning.
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a missing Saginaw County man is offering a reward to help find him.

Karl Marker’s family is offering $2,500 for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Karl, 87, has been missing since last Thursday morning after leaving his Kochville Township home.

Marker was believed to being going to Fashion Square Mall and was supposed to be gone for about an hour. He hasn’t been seen since.

He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van. Its either tan or silver in color with license plate number AUY500.

Marker is 5′7″ and 185 pounds. His family says he suffers from dementia.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.

If you have information on where Karl Marker might be you can call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

