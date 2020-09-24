Advertisement

Flint group hosts first ever skateboard competition

Asks for community input on new skateboard park plans
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/24/2020)- Calling all skateboarders, a new competition is celebrating what’s left of the outdoor skateboarding season with a hefty cash prize on the table.

On Sep. 26 is the first Flint SK810 Fall Classic at the Flint Skate Park at Swartz Creek Golf Club.

But it’s more than just a competition.

Flint SK810, a group of Genesee County residents, says the equipment at the Flint Skatepark is not cutting it anymore.

Mike Wright, Flint SK810 chairperson said,"These types of ramps that are made out of wood and metal aren’t well suited for our climate in Michigan and there’s also some safety risks associated with it as they deteriorate. They get holes in the ramps that makes it unsafe to skate. "

The group has a plan.

“What we’d like to see for Flint, is a concrete skatepark designed for this climate with proper drainage, with amenities like lights, different areas where skaters have different skill sets can can skate in in a safe manner,” said Wright.

They are dedicated to create a designated space for skateboarders to ride. The modern 20,000 square-foot skatepark is still in the design process.

“So we’re looking at having to fundraise anywhere between $750,000 and $1 million to get this built. We’ve got a lot of support within the city, within the state, and on a national level, we’ve engaged with the Tony Hawk Foundation who have a very good model for how to engage with the community,” said Wright.

SK810 wants to break ground on a new park in 2022 hoping it’s a reflection of what community skaters want and need.

Skaters of all ages can offer their input this Saturday at the Flint SK810 Fall Classic.

“For the advanced level there’s $1,000 cash prize,” said Wright.

There will also be prizes for beginner and intermediate skaters.

Wright said, “It’s going to be a day to celebrate skateboarding and Flint, and to share with the community the work that we’re doing to get a new park built.”

All skill levels are welcome to compete in Saturday’s competition.

Skaters can sign up this Saturday at 11 a.m. and the contest starts at 12:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

