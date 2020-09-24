Advertisement

Loved ones release balloons to remember Flint murder victim 2 years later

The 18-year-old Flint man died after someone fired shots into the crowd at a gas station parking lot in Flint.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/24/2020) – It’s been two years since Dairyon Walker’s death and no one has been charged.

Thursday, his Mom held a balloon release and memorial for her son near that location on Clio Road, near Myrtle Avenue. Teresa Hamlet is hopeful it’ll be a reminder to the community and someone will speak up.

The 18-year-old died on September 23, 2018.

Hamlet said her son went to a club with some friends that night. He got into an argument with a different group, but left. But, she said that group tracked Walker down at the BP gas station parking lot on Clio Road.

Flint Police said someone fired into the crowd and Walker was hit. He died later that morning, but not before donating his organs.

Hamlet said someone in that crowd has to know something. She’s pleading for an end to the no-snitch mentality. Not just so her son can rest, but so her community can be safe.

Hamlet said there’s no telling who else the person who killed her son has hurt in the last two years.

“I can’t say it no more. If we’re going to say black lives matter, let’s make it matter,” Hamlet said. “You know, I just really feel we need to really, we need to really work more together more, especially with all the killing that’s going on – the retaliation, not snitching. We just really need to come together because we’re going to continue losing people if we don’t. If we don’t come together, we’re going to continue to keep losing our loved ones.” The reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Walker is at $2,500.

Crime Stoppers is currently looking for tips for more than a hundred homicides in Flint.

Click here to take a look and see how you can submit a tip. You always remain anonymous.

