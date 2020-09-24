MDOT hosting virtual hiring fair for Bay Region seasonal and permanent jobs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter season and that means they’re looking to hire.

The MDOT Bay Region is looking to fill multiple positions, many of which are winter maintenance and plow drivers. Some of the jobs will be seasonal, but spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall said they often turn into permanent positions many times.

“Certainly, in the times that were facing, some people might be in a position where there isn’t a job for them to return to immediately, and if one of our limited term positions offers somebody the opportunity to provide for their families in the meantime, that’s really a best case scenario for everybody,” Hall said.

MDOT also is looking for transportation engineers, maintenance workers and other skilled trades for permanent jobs. The department will host a virtual job fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

