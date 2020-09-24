Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in nearly two weeks

Michigan's coronavirus statistics for Sept. 24.
Michigan's coronavirus statistics for Sept. 24.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 119,597. That is the highest daily increase since more than 1,300 new cases were reported on Sept. 11.

Eight more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Thursday for a total of 6,700. All but two of those deaths came from a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County saw its highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since July 31 with 34 more confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly on Thursday to 514. Of those, 50 patients remained on ventilators and 130 were in intensive care on Thursday, which are slight decreases from Wednesday’s statistics.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 3,651 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,704 cases, 135 deaths and 1,720 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and 31 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Bay, 899 cases, 49 deaths and 731 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and 23 recoveries.
  • Clare, 102 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 83 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 227 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Iosco, 176 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Isabella, 616 cases, 13 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Lapeer, 509 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 491 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Ogemaw, 49 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 77 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 140 cases and six deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 473 cases, 30 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Tuscola, 435 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

Coronavirus

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

3 free coronavirus testing sites open in Great Lakes Bay Region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Three more free coronavirus testing sites recently opened in the Saginaw area.

Latest News

State

Whitmer, Cuomo call for congressional investigation of Trump’s coronavirus response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is a Democrat, accused Trump of putting politics ahead of public health and safety in a joint statement issued Thursday.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Saginaw receives $400,000 grant to enhance coronavirus safety measures for November election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The grant comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program.