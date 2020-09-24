Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in nearly two weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 119,597. That is the highest daily increase since more than 1,300 new cases were reported on Sept. 11.

Eight more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Thursday for a total of 6,700. All but two of those deaths came from a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County saw its highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since July 31 with 34 more confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly on Thursday to 514. Of those, 50 patients remained on ventilators and 130 were in intensive care on Thursday, which are slight decreases from Wednesday’s statistics.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 3,651 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Saginaw, 2,704 cases, 135 deaths and 1,720 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and 31 recoveries.

Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 899 cases, 49 deaths and 731 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and 23 recoveries.

Clare, 102 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 83 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 227 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 176 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 616 cases, 13 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Lapeer, 509 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 491 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Ogemaw, 49 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 77 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 140 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 473 cases, 30 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 435 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.