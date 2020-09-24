Michigan lawmaker wants to bring back black and blue license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan lawmaker wants to resurrect two of the Great Lakes State’s most iconic license plate designs: the classic blue and black backgrounds with white letters.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office issued black license plates with white letters from 1979 to 1983. Then, the basic plate design switched to a blue background with white letters from 1983 to 2007, when the basic license plate design switched to a white background and blue letters.

Since then, several picturesque designs showing Michigan landmarks have been offered.

The Secretary of State’s Office already offers classic license plate designs, but only for vehicles 26 or more years old and used as a collector’s item. Democrat State Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak introduced Senate Bill 1146 to bring back the classic solid color designs for all vehicles.

“Any Michigander who grew up here in the ’80s and ’90s remembers the simple, iconic design and knows bringing back the blue plate is a no-brainer,” she said.

McMorrow’s bill would allow the blue license plates for an additional $100 fee with any automobile registration. The fee money would to go the Michigan Transportation Fund, which funds local and state road projects.

McMorrow pointed out that California passed a bill in 2014 bringing back its nostalgic black and yellow license plate design from the 1960s. More than 100,000 of the classic plates were sold every year and generated millions in revenue.

“Classic plate designs give Michiganders the ability to celebrate our unparalleled car culture,” she said. “Bringing back the blue plate offers a creative way to generate much-needed revenue to help fix the roads without raising taxes.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.