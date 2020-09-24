Michigan will allow trick-or-treating with some health and safety recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Trick-or-treating will be allowed in Michigan on Halloween, but state health officials are recommending several health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered tips for trick-or-treaters, their parents and homeowners to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks this fall.

“The way we celebrate Halloween in Michigan will be different this year due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, there are still many ways to celebrate safely. The guidance MDHHS issued today provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to hand out treats.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers trick-or-treating a high risk activity during the coronavirus pandemic. State health officials offered the following tips for children and their parents:

Talk with children before Halloween about the changes in trick-or-treating and why they are necessary.

Instruct children about social distancing guidelines and the importance of remaining six feet from others.

Only trick-or-treat with people from the same household and avoid congregating in large groups.

Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth, but costume masks don’t count.

Consider a neighborhood costume parade rather than going door-to-door.

Common coronavirus safety measures also should be followed, such as staying home with any symptoms of the illness and using hand sanitizer often during the night.

Homeowners passing out Halloween candy are asked to use the following health and safety measures:

Use tape to mark lines six feet apart leading to the door where candy is being passed out.

Put a table between people giving out and receiving candy -- and disinfect the table often.

Consider passing out candy in an open space rather than bringing people to the door.

Any Halloween gatherings are subject to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current orders, which limit indoor groups to 10 people or less not from the same household and outdoor groups to 100 people or less.

