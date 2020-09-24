Advertisement

Mid-Michigan clerks break down absentee ballot voting

All across the state, clerks will be sending out requested absentee ballots Thursday.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan voters now can cast absentee ballots for any reason thanks to new voting procedures established in 2018.

“Perhaps the silver lining of 2020 is that our voters will have several options to cast their ballots this year,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

All across the state, clerks will be sending out requested absentee ballots beginning Thursday. More than 2.39 million Michiganders have already requested absentee ballots this year.

“Midland’s already broken records. This is the most absentee ballots issued for one election” said Midland City Clerk Erica Armstrong.

Benson said voters can also vote early in person by requesting an absentee ballot from their local clerk’s office and filling it out in the clerk’s office.

“Absolutely, you can come in and fill out your application if haven’t already filled one out or been mailed a ballot. You can pick up here in our office. We are recommending because we are still working with social distancing precautions that if you are able to, you can take it home or to your car, but we have stations available here in our office as well,” said Armstrong.

“They can fill it out in the clerk’s office or in some cases, like today for example, we had a number of people who came in and we do the proper recording to make a record of it, but they decided they wanted to take it home and they would bring it back at a later time,” said Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.

“We are anticipating by next week to have mailed out to our current voters 11,000 absentee ballots,” said Grand Blanc Township Clerk Cathy Lane.

She is asking people to be patient.

“If they have already requested a ballot, stay home, you’ll get it in the mail,” Lane said.

