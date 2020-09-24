Motorcyclist dies after car pulled into his path, police say

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after police say a driver pulled into his path just south of Clare.

The 36-year-old motorcyclist man from Clare was riding south on Mission Road in Isabella County’s Vernon Township when a 72-year-old man driving a Pontiac Vibe made a left turn from Herrick Road into his path around 2:30 p.m., according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle and the car collided nearly head-on. The motorcyclist was in cardiac arrested when emergency crews arrived on the scene, police say.

An ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare, where he was pronounced dead. The 72-year-old man from Vernon driving the Pontiac was not injured.

