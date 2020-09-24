No charges against driver who went through Black Lives Matter protest in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police say there will be no charges after a truck drove through protesters in Flint on Thursday night.

Investigators say it was all just a misunderstanding.

ABC12 captured video of the incident near 7th and South Saginaw streets during a Black Lives Matter protest over the Breonna Taylor case. The video shows the the truck driving through the crowd and then stopping, when protesters started yelling and banging on the truck.

Then the truck drove off.

On Thursday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he knows the identity of the driver, but the driver wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. The driver was leaving the Genesee County Jail, where he volunteers at a Bible study.

“He was startled," Green said of the driver. "Only thing he was trying to do was get away from the crowd.”

Green said the incident was unfortunate and future protests will have a police presence with protesters if they are marching on the streets to prevent something similar from happening.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.