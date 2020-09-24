Advertisement

Online classes the norm for rest of year, Michigan colleges say

Approximately 4,500 Bay District Schools students enrolled in BayLink, but some are still not attending online class.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Leaders at Michigan’s three largest research universities say online classes will likely last for the entire academic year, keeping many students out of classrooms until next fall.

The presidents of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University spoke during a Lansing Economic Club event Thursday.

Mark Schlissel of U-M said the development of coronavirus vaccines will be important in any broad return to in-person instruction. About 20% of U-M classes now are in-person.

M. Roy Wilson of Wayne State in Detroit said the winter semester will look like the current term. Samuel Stanley Jr. at MSU says he’ll be watching how other colleges perform with in-person classes.   

