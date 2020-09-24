Advertisement

Rain chance for some today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A cold front sinking southward into the Northern Lower will bring those near the bay, northern thumb, and northward more cloud cover today along with the chance for scattered showers. Further south you’ll have more full sunshine. Our cold front stalls and changes back to a warm front into tomorrow, keeping us toasty to end the week.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s north of the bay. Elsewhere we’ll make it to the mid and upper 70s with a WSW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight temps fall to the low and mid 50s with some clouds. Patchy fog will form also. Winds will be around 5mph out of the SW.

Winds stay out of the SSW tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20 along the lakeshore. As the warm front lifts north out of the area, it’ll take the clouds with it and we’ll see sunny skies for our Friday! Highs tomorrow will be around 80 degrees!

Saturday and Sunday will also be warm with isolated rain chances before we cool down Monday.

