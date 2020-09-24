Advertisement

Sanford woman gets keys to new home after floods

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A happy ending for a Sanford woman who lost her home in May after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed.

Penny Tyler got the keys to her brand new home on Wednesday, which a Mid-Michigan builder provided after her family home of several generations was damaged beyond repair.

Tyler had lived in her former house for 50 years before the rising waters left her homeless and staying in a camper. She relies on Social Security due to injuries suffered in a car accident and wasn’t sure how to carry on.

The community rallied, raising enough money to completely rebuild her a new place with Great Lakes Homes leading the charge and at no cost to her.

