Secretary of State: Drivers risk tickets if expired licenses aren’t renewed by Sept. 30

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued another warning for drivers with expired licenses on Thursday.

They have less than one week to renew their driver’s licenses, state ID cards and license tabs before they risk getting a ticket and being charged late fees.

The Secretary of State’s Office extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards from March 1 to Sept. 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Benson said no further extensions will be offered beyond Sept. 30, so licenses and ID cards will be considered expired next Wednesday.

Drivers licenses and ID cards that don’t require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State branch office must be renewed online, at a kiosk or by mail. License tabs also can be renewed by visiting one of 120 self-service kiosks placed in stores around Michigan.

Drivers who received notice that they must visit a branch office need to set an appointment with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Extended evening hours are available from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays this month reserved only for people completing a required in-person driver’s license renewal.

“I strongly encourage all Michiganders with expiring licenses, IDs or vehicle registrations to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets,” Benson said. “We have done everything we can to support Michiganders during this uncertain time and want to make sure they renew before the expiration extension ends.”

