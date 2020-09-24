Advertisement

Voting for Nov. 3 election officially begins in Michigan

Starting on Thursday, Michigan residents can vote in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk's office.
Starting on Thursday, Michigan residents can vote in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk’s office.(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election on Thursday.

Municipal clerks in Michigan can begin issuing absentee ballots and opening their doors for in-person early voting on Sept. 24, which is 40 days before Election Day. This will be the first presidential election in Michigan with no-reason absentee voting.

“Michigan has already held three successful elections this year, and we are on track to see more success and record-breaking turnout in the general election,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters can safely and securely vote absentee from home, early at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day.”

She said voters already have requested a record of 2.39 million absentee ballots for the November election. Absentee and mail-in voters are urged to fill out their ballots, sign the back of the envelope and return them as early as possible.

Ballots can be returned by mail, but many clerks are encouraging voters to drop them off directly to their offices or use special drop boxes.

Absentee ballots can be requested by contacting the local clerk’s office or filling out the Secretary of State’s online form.

Voter registration for the Nov. 3 election can take place in person at the local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. that day. The deadline for registering to vote by mail or online is Oct. 19.

