Warm Weather Continues Into Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures are certainly feeling more summer-like across Mid-Michigan rather than cooling for fall. Thursday was yet another day where we pushed the 80 degree mark with some sunshine. Stubborn smoke from western wildfires made the skies a bit hazy as well. Unfortunately, the smoke will linger around until Sunday. A lot of the sunshine in the forecast will be a bit filtered because of that. Although some nice sunsets will be possible!

Overnight we’ll have some clouds move in with lows staying very warm. Many of us will only fall into the middle to upper 50s once again. Friday will bring us plenty of sunshine across the entire state. Because of all the sun and a southwest wind, we’ll be able to warm up into the lower 80s for many. Saturday the rain chances are migrated further north and will be fizzling out as they approach our state. This means many of us are now expected to stay dry! High temperatures will reflect that with highs warming into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be gust at 10-20 mph out of the southwest. There is a small chance for a shower still, but it’s confined to areas north of the Saginaw Bay. Expect partly cloudy skies otherwise. Sunday is also expected to be dry until the late afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s for perhaps the last time. Winds will be strong out of the southwest and west at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Our weather pattern is still forecast to change by Monday. Rain develops and only gets heavier through the day, many areas could end up with over an inch! Temperatures will still be fairly warm in the middle 60s. However, by Tuesday those highs dip into the 50s with rain and wind. It’ll be a cold, wet, dreary finish to the week as well.

