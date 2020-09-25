$111 million contract awarded for second phase of Soo Locks expansion

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJRT) - The second phase of the billion-dollar Soo Locks expansion is scheduled to start in the spring after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $111 million contract for the work.

A contractor from Ohio will begin work in the spring on stabilizing and beefing up the approach walls above and below the locks to accommodate modern freighters docking while they wait their turn to pass through. This part of the project is slated to last two years.

The first phase of work began last spring deepening the approach channel in the St. Mary’s River to the decommissioned Sabin Lock, which is being expanded to accommodate the largest vessels on the Great Lakes. Currently, only one of the two working locks can handle 1,000-foot freighters.

The Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing design of the new lock and expects to seek bids for construction in the spring so work can begin in 2022. The new lock will be 1,200 feet long and 110 feet wide when it opens in about seven years.

The Soo Locks are located on the St. Mary’s River between Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. and Ontario. They lift and drop vessels 21 feet between the different levels of Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

The complex currently has two main locks -- the MacArthur lock that is about 700 feet long and the Poe lock that is 1,200 feet long. Two other locks are not used very often.

The locks carry 80 million tons of cargo every year that is crucial to the U.S. manufacturing industry. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has concluded a sudden closure of the single lock capable of carrying the largest freighters would be catastrophic to the economy.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.