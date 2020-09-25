Advertisement

2 males injured in drive-by shooting at Flint residence

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager and a 23-year-old man both are recovering from gunshot wounds Friday.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the men were sitting in their residence in the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive in the Ridgecrest Village Townhomes complex off Carpenter Road around 1 p.m. when someone fired shots at them.

Green said the suspects opened fire while driving by.

A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man hit by bullets were listed in good condition at an area hospital Friday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department did not immediately release any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lawmakers allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged more easily

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
It will remove barriers from many others hoping to live productive lives.

Coronavirus

Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.

News

Michigan House passes bill extending closing time for bars, restaurants

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours after House Bill 4213 was recently passed by state House lawmakers, meaning cocktails could be served until 4:00 a.m. instead of 2:00 a.m.

Crime

Flint drive-by shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were in good condition after a drive-by shooting on Yorkshire Drive in the Ridgecrest Village Townhomes complex on Flint's north side.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to more students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She now is requiring a mask or face covering for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

State

Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, funeral homes allowed to reopen soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They all closed back in March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan.

Coronavirus

Michigan passes coronavirus milestone after second straight day of 900+ new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 120,526.

Local

Great Lakes Loons to host high school football watch parties at Dow Diamond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Great Lakes Loons will be livestreaming three high school football games this fall at its stadium in Midland so that fans can have the opportunity to watch their teams play.

News

Fairgrove man dies days after crashing potato truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 71-year-old Huron County man died Thursday, four days after he crashed a truck hauling a load of potatoes in a rural area.

News

Man in 40s hit by car, critically injured in Flint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department has listed the incident as a possible case of felonious assault.