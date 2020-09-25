2 males injured in drive-by shooting at Flint residence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager and a 23-year-old man both are recovering from gunshot wounds Friday.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the men were sitting in their residence in the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive in the Ridgecrest Village Townhomes complex off Carpenter Road around 1 p.m. when someone fired shots at them.

Green said the suspects opened fire while driving by.

A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man hit by bullets were listed in good condition at an area hospital Friday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department did not immediately release any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

