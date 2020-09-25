Advertisement

Bay Co. leaders address economic recovery plans amid lingering hardships

Bay Future updated its economic recovery plan for Bay Co. in an announcement Wednesday to reflect the lingering hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (09/24/2020)-In Bay County, community leaders are addressing ongoing hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic as an advocacy group known for its work in developing the local economy announced it would pivot to face COVID’s many challenges and help owners stave off bankruptcy.

True to form for 2020, Bay Future’s annual meeting happened virtually this year.

The group – charged with fostering economic development in Bay County and bringing-in good quality, stable jobs – released its original five-year, multi-million dollar economic recovery plan last year. But, the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the changing business landscape it brought about required some additional pit-stops on that road to recovery.

“Some of our businesses still are not open,” explained Bay County Executive Jim Barcia. “Bay Future can ensure Bay County’s existing businesses make it through the COVID crisis and remain open for business many years into the future.”

Many of Bay County’s approximately four-thousand businesses spent months in the dark when the lockdown went into effect. At their peak, local unemployment levels hovered near an eye-watering 22 percent, according to data from Michigan Works!

“We have formed the Economic Recovery Task Force,” related Barcia. “We’ll be focusing resources and assistance in every way we can to help these businesses survive.”

The newly-formed Economic Recovery Task Force, of which Barcia is a member, will focus on providing the tool kit local business owners need to stay afloat in the form of a checklist outlining a post-COVID path to normalcy.

A multi-pronged effort that emphasizes supporting small businesses, assisting industries with the highest risks, forming partnerships to provide workforce resources and supporting the economy as a whole.

Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Tarrant says the work is badly needed.

“We can take a look and assess what still needs to be done,” said Tarrant. “Nine-and-a-half percent unemployment is much better than 22, still a long ways off from four-and-a-half.”

The effort, entitled Bay Future: Drive. Forward. Is already in motion with initiatives like the Buy BC gift card program and other efforts to secure millions in direct financial support on behalf of Bay City businesses.

“We’ve seen a lot of creativity over the last six months,” related Tarrant. “We’re going to continue to do that and I think… Bay Future’s going to move forward and be successful at that.”

Creative strategies that will become the playbook for post-pandemic success. A process that could last well into 2021.

