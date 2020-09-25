Advertisement

Great Lakes Loons to host high school football watch parties at Dow Diamond

The Great Lakes Loons will be livestreaming three high school football games this fall at its stadium in Midland so that fans can have the opportunity to watch their teams play.
High school football playing on video board at Dow Diamond in Midland.
High school football playing on video board at Dow Diamond in Midland.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Even though the seats at Dow Diamond have stayed empty this summer, football fans will now be able to attend a livestream of high school games beginning Friday.

The first game on September 25 will be between the Dow Chargers and Saginaw Trojans, the second game will be on October 2 between the Midland Chemics and Mt. Pleasant Oilers and the third game will be on October 23 between the Dow Chargers and Midland Chemics.

Tickets will be $5 per person and are available online only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ticket availability will be extremely limited.

Gates are scheduled to open each night at 6:00 p.m. at the outfield stadium entrance.

Chris Mundhenk, the vice president and chief revenue officer for the Loons, said that this is a unique opportunity to bring fans into the stadium and help get more of the community involved in sports this fall.

“If we can create an opportunity for folks in the community during this time to have some sense of normalcy, we feel a responsibility to be able to roll up our sleeves and put together a plan that offers that,” he said.

Social distancing between parties and masks will be required (when not eating or drinking). Light concessions will be available Mundhenk said.

Mundhenk said that a lot of the motivation to put something like this on is to help support the community like they have in the past.

Throughout the spring and summer, Dow Diamond has hosted food distribution events, served as a document drop-off location for FEMA, and still hosts the Midland farmers market.

“You know, this is a I think a unique time for everyone and at this juncture, our responsibility is to try to service the community as best we can," Mundhenk said.

More information about the high school football watch parties can be found here.

The livestreaming of games is made possible through a partnership between the Loons and MCTV.

