Huron County man dies days after crashing potato truck

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 71-year-old Huron County man died Thursday, four days after he crashed a truck hauling a load of potatoes in a rural area.

Carl Childs of Fairgrove was driving a 2019 International truck loaded with 18 tons of potatoes south on Maxwell Road near Bach Road in Grant Township around 4:20 a.m. Monday when he went into a ditch, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance transported Childs to Hills & Dales Hospital in Cass City for treatment of cuts and leg injuries. The Huron County Road Commission worked to clean up the 18-ton load of potatoes after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Childs died of complications during surgery on Thursday.

