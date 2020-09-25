Advertisement

Kamala Harris makes first stop at local barbershop Magnificlips

“I just felt honored that we were the first stop. I want that to be known. We were the first stop who would’ve known.”
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited a handful of black-owned small businesses in Flint and her first stop was at Magnificlips, a barbershop in downtown.

“She just said she researched and there were some very influential people downtown and she may have said because people know barbershops are a place of conversation. We recently held a cuts and conversation so the word just got out and she chose Magnificlips, the barbershop to stop at,” co-owner Timothy Tyler said.

Magnificlips opened up just a week before COVID-19 flipped the script.

“We opened up about mid-March, one week before the executive orders shut down. That was hard. We had momentum going and it took us a while to get cleared by the city with expectations and etc. that was disappointing, but we’ve come full steam ahead now we’re here to stay,” said Tyler.

Magnificlips is just one small business that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner Timothy Tyler says during their meeting, Harris offered encouraging words as they continue to move forward during these hard times.

“She was telling me there will be funds out there for black businesses," said Tyler.

Tyler is a Flint native, graduating from Flint Northern High in 1983. He hopes Magnificlips continues to make a difference in the community.

“I love it. Even the bricks we have on the wall replicates Saginaw street. It’s like you come in and it’ll remind you where you are. I love Flint.”

