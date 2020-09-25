Advertisement

Lawmakers allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged more easily

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.(source: WJRT)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers have approved a new program to automatically expunge criminal records for marijuana offenses.

But the new law would apply to more than just those drug charges. It will remove barriers from many others hoping to live productive lives.

Since he became a criminal defense attorney 20 years ago, Matthew Norwood has been fighting against Michigan’s current expungement laws. He said they’re unfair and even testified to state lawmakers about his concerns.

Norwood is happy to see some change with the movement of these new package of bills.

“I had a young man who was turned away for volunteering at a school, in his son’s school, because he had a prior felony conviction. When he was a kid, he got caught with a gun in the car and he was just dumb,” Norwood said.

He hears similar stories all the time. Once a week, Norwood receives a phone call from someone wanting a clean slate, but he said the current law only allows the expungement of two misdemeanors and one felony.

“I had a lot of clients that would have one felony, and they would want to get an expungement, but they had like three or four misdemeanors on their record -- some of them for driving a suspended license, expired plates, little ticky tack misdemeanors,” he said. “And, I would have to tell them that you’re not eligible.”

This new package of bills sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pass into law would clean that issue up. Norwood said convictions would disappear automatically without the person having to do anything if they do not commit any crimes within a certain time period.

For misdemeanors, that time period is seven years and for felonies it’s 10 years.

Any marijuana charge would be expunged automatically right away with Whitmer’s signature enacting the bills.

“How many opportunities are people missing because a mistake from the very, very long past that now puts them on a different trajectory where they feel like that’s the only option they have is to go back in the system,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Knowing this expungement does not apply to violent crime convictions, Sheriff Swanson is in favor of the legislation.

“I support the process to show that good behavior after a mistake, that the process can work,” he said. “They don’t have to keep paying that price.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.

News

Michigan House passes bill extending closing time for bars, restaurants

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours after House Bill 4213 was recently passed by state House lawmakers, meaning cocktails could be served until 4:00 a.m. instead of 2:00 a.m.

Crime

2 males injured in drive-by shooting at Flint residence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Green said the suspects opened fire while driving by.

Crime

Flint drive-by shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were in good condition after a drive-by shooting on Yorkshire Drive in the Ridgecrest Village Townhomes complex on Flint's north side.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to more students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She now is requiring a mask or face covering for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

State

Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, funeral homes allowed to reopen soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They all closed back in March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan.

Coronavirus

Michigan passes coronavirus milestone after second straight day of 900+ new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 120,526.

Local

Great Lakes Loons to host high school football watch parties at Dow Diamond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Great Lakes Loons will be livestreaming three high school football games this fall at its stadium in Midland so that fans can have the opportunity to watch their teams play.

News

Fairgrove man dies days after crashing potato truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 71-year-old Huron County man died Thursday, four days after he crashed a truck hauling a load of potatoes in a rural area.

News

Man in 40s hit by car, critically injured in Flint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department has listed the incident as a possible case of felonious assault.