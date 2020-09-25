Advertisement

Local schools alert football fans about streaming scam

(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many fans will be watching football games online due to COVID-19, Grand Ledge and DeWitt are warning people to be careful when signing up for websites that offer to stream games.

DeWitt Public Schools posted on Facebook that a website called “Sports for Sports Lovers” is falsely advertising that it is streaming Friday night’s game.

Please note that a recent post regarding live football this Friday with Grand Ledge was not legit. Please insure that...

Posted by DeWitt Public Schools on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

DeWitt Athletic Director Mike Brya says he’s never heard of the site and warns both fans of The Panthers and Grand Ledge to not use it.

“This just kind of popped up on our athletic office last night. I don’t know anything about this company. I just know that Dewitt Public Schools is not in partnership with them,” said Brya.

Brya says the best thing to do is to check with each individual school before purchasing a stream.

In fact, the MHSAA says fans should only use the NFHS Network, YouTube, or the independent site the school is using to stream games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

$111 million contract awarded for second phase of Soo Locks expansion

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
This part of the project is slated to last two years.

State

Michigan Senate committee seeks study of suicides involving psychiatric patients

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Senate is looking for more information about a rising trend of psychiatric patients committing suicide hours after they leave treatment facilities.

News

Kamala Harris makes first stop at local barbershop Magnificlips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited a handful of black-owned small businesses in Flint and her first stop of the day was at Magnificlips, a barbershop in downtown.

News

Michigan DNR seeks information about head-less buck found in field

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
DNR conservation officers believe the buck was killed sometime around Sept. 18 or 19 near the intersection of Sullivan and Minnick roads.

News

Mid-Michigan receiving $25 million to repair roads after Midland-area floods

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan became eligible for the funding after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency after the devastating floods.

Latest News

Education

Legislature unanimously passes bill to prevent student suicides

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A bill heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would require schools to publish a 24-hour crisis suicide prevention hotline on IDs for students in grades 6 to 12.

Local

Bay Co. Leaders Address Economic Recovery Plans

Updated: 12 hours ago

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Bay Co. leaders address economic recovery plans amid lingering hardships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
In Bay County, community leaders are addressing ongoing hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic, which, at its peak, more than quadrupled local unemployment numbers.

Crime

No charges against driver who went through Black Lives Matter protest in Flint

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The video shows the the truck driving through the crowd and then stopping, when protesters started yelling and banging on the truck.

News

No charges after driver goes through crowd at Flint BLM protest

Updated: 18 hours ago