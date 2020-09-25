Advertisement

Man in 40s hit by car, critically injured in Flint

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday and police believe it may have been intentional.

The crash happened around 11:30 in the 1300 block of Waldman Avenue. Flint police say the man in his 40s is being treated at Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department has listed the incident as a possible case of felonious assault. Investigators believe a man in his 20s is a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huron County man dies days after crashing potato truck

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 71-year-old Huron County man died Thursday, four days after he crashed a truck hauling a load of potatoes in a rural area.

State

$111 million contract awarded for second phase of Soo Locks expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
This part of the project is slated to last two years.

State

Michigan Senate committee seeks study of suicides involving psychiatric patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Senate is looking for more information about a rising trend of psychiatric patients committing suicide hours after they leave treatment facilities.

News

Kamala Harris makes first stop at local barbershop Magnificlips

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited a handful of black-owned small businesses in Flint and her first stop of the day was at Magnificlips, a barbershop in downtown.

Latest News

News

Michigan DNR seeks information about head-less buck found in field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
DNR conservation officers believe the buck was killed sometime around Sept. 18 or 19 near the intersection of Sullivan and Minnick roads.

News

Mid-Michigan receiving $25 million to repair roads after Midland-area floods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan became eligible for the funding after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency after the devastating floods.

Education

Legislature unanimously passes bill to prevent student suicides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A bill heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would require schools to publish a 24-hour crisis suicide prevention hotline on IDs for students in grades 6 to 12.

Local

Bay Co. Leaders Address Economic Recovery Plans

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Bay Co. leaders address economic recovery plans amid lingering hardships

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
In Bay County, community leaders are addressing ongoing hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic, which, at its peak, more than quadrupled local unemployment numbers.