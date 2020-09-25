Man in 40s hit by car, critically injured in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday and police believe it may have been intentional.

The crash happened around 11:30 in the 1300 block of Waldman Avenue. Flint police say the man in his 40s is being treated at Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department has listed the incident as a possible case of felonious assault. Investigators believe a man in his 20s is a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

