Michigan DNR seeks information about head-less buck found in field

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the discovery of a head-less buck found in a Huron County farm field.

DNR conservation officers believe the buck was killed sometime around Sept. 18 or 19 near the intersection of Sullivan and Minnick roads in Lincoln Township and its head was removed.

Investigators found tire tracks leading from the buck, which caused significant damage to the soybean field. Officers did not find another other visible injuries to the buck’s body.

Anyone with information about the deer is asked to call Michigan’s Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.