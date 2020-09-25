Advertisement

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to more students

Kindergarten through fifth-graders must wear a mask or face covering at school now
All K-12 students in Michigan are required to wear a mask or face covering in school with a new order issued Friday.
All K-12 students in Michigan are required to wear a mask or face covering in school with a new order issued Friday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More students will be required to wear masks or face coverings at school under a strengthened order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She now is requiring a mask or face covering for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade. State health officials previously recommended masks for those students, but it is now a requirement.

Sixth through 12th-graders already were required to wear a mask or face covering for in-person classes.

The new order covers most of the Lower Peninsula, which remains at Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan. The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula have looser mask requirements for students because they remain at Phase 5, which has less restrictions.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the expanded face mask requirement for students comes as the flu season approaches and places the state in a “precarious moment” in the fight against COVID-19.

“This new mask requirement is so important to protect students and educators, and to keep our schools open," she said. "This year, it’s more important than ever that Michiganders across the state get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, mask up and maintain at least six feet of physical distancing.”

