Advertisement

Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, funeral homes allowed to reopen soon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters and performance venues in Michigan will be allowed to reopen soon for the first time in seven months under a new order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Movie theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks and other businesses that remain closed can reopen on Oct. 9 under Whitmer’s order. They all closed back in March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan.

“I know these business owners have made incredible sacrifices during this crisis to protect our families and frontline workers, and my administration will continue working to help them get back on their feet,” Whitmer said. “We are not out of the woods yet, and we will continue to monitor the effects of these incremental changes.”

The changes come as Whitmer relaxes her restrictions on indoor events. Attendance for indoor gatherings is increasing to 20 people not from the same household per 1,000 square feet of capacity, which doubles the limit of 10 people in place now.

Larger venues are limited to 500 people or 20% of their seating capacity, whichever is lower. Outdoor performance venues are limited to 30% of their seating capacity or up to 1,000 people.

Venues in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which are at a higher phase of the MI Safe Start plan, can allow 25 people per 1,000 square feet. The capacity limits for sporting events remain at two guests per athlete if they can’t meet the other capacity guidelines.

The changes will increase the number of people allowed to gather in funeral homes for visitations and services. Phil Douma, executive director of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, said the current orders in place severely limited families' options for memorializing their loved ones.

“One of the many unfortunate side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that bereaved families across Michigan have not had the opportunity attend the rituals, services and ceremonies that allow them to pay their respects and process their grief over the loss of a loved one,” he said. “Increasing the number of people able to attend a funeral is the right thing to do, and grieving families across our state can now more properly mourn their losses and honor those they love.”

However, bars and taverns that get 70% or more of their revenue from alcohol sales remain closed for indoor service.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to more students

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She now is requiring a mask or face covering for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Coronavirus

Michigan passes coronavirus milestone after second straight day of 900+ new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 120,526.

Local

Great Lakes Loons to host high school football watch parties at Dow Diamond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Great Lakes Loons will be livestreaming three high school football games this fall at its stadium in Midland so that fans can have the opportunity to watch their teams play.

News

Huron County man dies days after crashing potato truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 71-year-old Huron County man died Thursday, four days after he crashed a truck hauling a load of potatoes in a rural area.

Latest News

News

Man in 40s hit by car, critically injured in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department has listed the incident as a possible case of felonious assault.

State

$111 million contract awarded for second phase of Soo Locks expansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
This part of the project is slated to last two years.

State

Michigan Senate committee seeks study of suicides involving psychiatric patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Senate is looking for more information about a rising trend of psychiatric patients committing suicide hours after they leave treatment facilities.

News

Kamala Harris makes first stop at local barbershop Magnificlips

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited a handful of black-owned small businesses in Flint and her first stop of the day was at Magnificlips, a barbershop in downtown.

News

Michigan DNR seeks information about head-less buck found in field

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
DNR conservation officers believe the buck was killed sometime around Sept. 18 or 19 near the intersection of Sullivan and Minnick roads.

News

Mid-Michigan receiving $25 million to repair roads after Midland-area floods

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan became eligible for the funding after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency after the devastating floods.