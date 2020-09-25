Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, funeral homes allowed to reopen soon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters and performance venues in Michigan will be allowed to reopen soon for the first time in seven months under a new order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Movie theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks and other businesses that remain closed can reopen on Oct. 9 under Whitmer’s order. They all closed back in March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan.

“I know these business owners have made incredible sacrifices during this crisis to protect our families and frontline workers, and my administration will continue working to help them get back on their feet,” Whitmer said. “We are not out of the woods yet, and we will continue to monitor the effects of these incremental changes.”

The changes come as Whitmer relaxes her restrictions on indoor events. Attendance for indoor gatherings is increasing to 20 people not from the same household per 1,000 square feet of capacity, which doubles the limit of 10 people in place now.

Larger venues are limited to 500 people or 20% of their seating capacity, whichever is lower. Outdoor performance venues are limited to 30% of their seating capacity or up to 1,000 people.

Venues in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which are at a higher phase of the MI Safe Start plan, can allow 25 people per 1,000 square feet. The capacity limits for sporting events remain at two guests per athlete if they can’t meet the other capacity guidelines.

The changes will increase the number of people allowed to gather in funeral homes for visitations and services. Phil Douma, executive director of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, said the current orders in place severely limited families' options for memorializing their loved ones.

“One of the many unfortunate side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that bereaved families across Michigan have not had the opportunity attend the rituals, services and ceremonies that allow them to pay their respects and process their grief over the loss of a loved one,” he said. “Increasing the number of people able to attend a funeral is the right thing to do, and grieving families across our state can now more properly mourn their losses and honor those they love.”

However, bars and taverns that get 70% or more of their revenue from alcohol sales remain closed for indoor service.

