Michigan passes coronavirus milestone after second straight day of 900+ new cases

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed another coronavirus milestone on Friday with more than 120,000 confirmed cases of the illness since March.

The milestone came after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 900 new cases for the second straight day. Friday was the first time with consecutive daily increases over 900 confirmed cases since Sept. 10 and 11.

Michigan increased from 110,000 confirmed cases to 120,000 in 14 days, which equals the length of time between the previous 10,000-case milestone.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 120,526. Eight more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Friday for a total of 6,708.

While the number of cases reached two-week highs to end the work week, state health officials completed the most coronavirus diagnostic tests in two weeks. There were nearly 38,000 tests completed on Wednesday, which is the highest since Sept. 11.

The percentage of positive tests increased to 3% on Wednesday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly on Friday to 503. Of those, 52 patients remained on ventilators and 132 were in intensive care on Friday, which are slight increases from Thursday’s statistics.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 3,688 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,721 cases, 135 deaths and 1,739 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and 19 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Bay, 905 cases, 50 deaths and 731 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and one death.
  • Clare, 103 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 84 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 231 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 179 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 621 cases, 13 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Lapeer, 514 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Midland, 499 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Ogemaw, 49 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 24 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 80 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Sanilac, 140 cases and six deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 479 cases, 30 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Tuscola, 439 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

