Mid-Michigan receiving $25 million to repair roads after Midland-area floods

Record-breaking floods heavily damaged the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Record-breaking floods heavily damaged the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.((source: Michigan Department of Transportation))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is receiving a $25 million grant from the federal government to repair roads washed out and damaged by floods after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in May.

Michigan became eligible for the funding after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency after the devastating floods. MDOT Director Paul Ajegba said some of the funding will go toward rebuilding M-30 near Edenville.

Floodwater also created scour damage to the U.S. 10 bridges over the Tittabawassee River in Midland County, along with significant damage to local roads and bridges in the area.

The $25 million grant can be spent on reimbursements for emergency road repairs, protection measures and permanent repairs.

