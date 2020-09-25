Advertisement

National, state Republicans sue over major ballot decision

Absentee ballot drop box outside Marquette County Clerk's office.
Absentee ballot drop box outside Marquette County Clerk's office.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Republican Party is suing to try to overturn a decision that lets Michigan count certain absentee ballots up to 14 days after the Nov. 3 election.

The state and national GOP say existing law should be honored.

Michigan usually cuts off absentee ballots when polls close on Election Day. But a judge is concerned about chronic mail delays because of the coronavirus.

Judge Cynthia Stephens last week said ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days of the election. The Republican Party also is challenging another part of Stephens' order, which allows someone to return another voter’s absentee ballot close to the election. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan Senate committee seeks study of suicides involving psychiatric patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Senate is looking for more information about a rising trend of psychiatric patients committing suicide hours after they leave treatment facilities.

Education

Legislature unanimously passes bill to prevent student suicides

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A bill heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would require schools to publish a 24-hour crisis suicide prevention hotline on IDs for students in grades 6 to 12.

Home

Mid-Michigan clerks break down absentee ballot voting

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All across the state-- Clerks will be sending out requested absentee ballots Thursday.

State

Michigan Legislature eases processing of absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Legislation nearing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would allow opening between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

Latest News

Politics

Voting for Nov. 3 election officially begins in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Municipal clerks in Michigan can begin issuing absentee ballots and opening their doors for in-person early voting on Sept. 24, which is 40 days before Election Day.

State

Michigan House votes to shield employers from coronavirus lawsuits

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Opponents counter that the measures would make it too tough for negligence victims to sue.

State Legislature

Done deal: Michigan lawmakers, Whitmer agree on $62 billion budget

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement on a $62 billion spending plan with some cuts because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Saginaw receives $400,000 grant to enhance coronavirus safety measures for November election

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The grant comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program.

Crime

Genesee County prosecutor fighting against potential loss of 7 employees

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has one week to finalize and pass the budget.

State

Michigan Senate approves criminal record expungement bills

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a bill to clear a person’s record of certain criminal charges after several years.