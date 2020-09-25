Probe continues into suspicious death of 3-year-old Bridgeport child

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A three year old child has died in what police are calling a suspicious death.

Investigators were called to a Saginaw County apartment complex on Sunday for a call concerning an unresponsive child.

“Its pretty safe for the most part,” say Darlene LaPointe.

She has lived at Northfield Center Apartments in Bridgeport Township, just south of Saginaw, for 24 years, and while she says she feels safe here, she says the complex had a number of police cars around Sunday.

“It was packed, you couldn’t even drive back there,” she says.

Bridgeport Township Police were called here first, but the investigation is now being handled by the Michigan State Police and all investigators are saying at this point is a three-year-old child was found in an apartment unresponsive and the little girl died.

“I didn’t know the child, but still very, very sad, you can only offer prayers to the family,” says LaPointe.

Police say it is a suspicious death, but its not clear if an autopsy has been done. LaPointe says its incumbent for all of us to speak up if we sense a child is in trouble.

“Just consider yourself a mandated reporter, someone who must report suspicious behavior, things that don’t seem right,” she says.

She’s hoping to hear soon what exactly happened in one of the apartments that lead to the little girl’s death.

“Its sad for these little children, they have no one else to protect them if we don’t do it, it sometimes takes a community to help young parents raise children,” says LaPointe.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Michigan State Police.

