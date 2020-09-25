Protestors march in downtown Flint for a second night after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/24/2020) - Protestors are taking to the streets in cities throughout the country and demanding change in the name of Breonna Taylor.

That was no exception in Flint as we move into a second night of protests.

Much like Wednesday night, protestors were still fuming that there’s been no charges for officers connected directly to the death of Breonna Taylor. Unlike Wednesday night, however, there was police presence to follow the crowd as they took to the bricks of downtown Flint.

On Thursday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he would make sure there was police presence as Black Lives Matter Flint marched through downtown Flint, and there was. Thursday’s protest, however, wasn’t just about marching and walking.

It was about moving into the next phase of social justice, using a dialogue format to brainstorm how to work more with lawmakers at the state and local level.

“We got a problem with this system. We got to fix it. We know the problems. We want to be able to be able to proactively address those problems, so our thing right now is working on that end. Working on the macro level. Working on those issues and sitting down with those leaders, making sure they have a plan," organizer DeWaun Robinson said.

That’s happening at the local local right now. Mayor Sheldon Neeley released a statement condemning the criminal justice system for failing to prosecute those involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

His statement said in part, “In the City of Flint, we will begin immediately reviewing our policies on no-knock warrants and continue our work to proactively institute protections for all our residents.”

Black Lives Matter Flint organizers say they appreciate the Mayor speaking out, but they would like to see more.

“Hey! We need to see you. We see Chris (Swanson). We see Chief Green. We see former Chief Hart. We see first lieutenant, Yvonne Brantley. These are officers that are in your particular city," organizer Johnie Franklin III said.

Organizers of Black Lives Matter Flint have already discussed a protest happening on Friday night in Flint Township.

