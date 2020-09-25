Advertisement

Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

Contact tracing will help identify potential positive COVID-19 cases on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University
Contact tracing will help identify potential positive COVID-19 cases on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University has canceled all activities for several athletic teams until further notice and placed an undisclosed number of students in quarantine after a large off-campus party last weekend.

The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.

SVSU officials immediately quarantined several students who attended the party and directed them to obtain a coronavirus diagnostic test after learning about the party. They are not allowed to leave their residences while in quarantine.

The Saginaw County Health Department is working with the university on the response to the outbreak. Contact tracers are working to notify everyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus at the party or from people who attended and tested positive for the illness.

“This incident demonstrates how easily and how widely this virus can spread,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand. “That is why it is vital that we continue to follow proper precautions for everyone’s health and safety, especially when it comes to avoiding large gatherings. It also underscores the importance of wearing masks, maintaining safe social distancing, completing the daily health screening and washing our hands.”

Students who attended the party will be referred to SVSU’s Office of Student Conduct for potential discipline.

University officials say a number of athletes attended the party, so all team activities -- including workouts and games -- have been canceled until further notice beginning Thursday. Campus staff are conducting a thorough deep cleaning of athletic facilities this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to more students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She now is requiring a mask or face covering for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

State

Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, funeral homes allowed to reopen soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They all closed back in March as coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan.

Latest News

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Coronavirus

Michigan passes coronavirus milestone after second straight day of 900+ new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 120,526.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

Health

Partial knee replacements

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Doctors can now remove just a portion of the knee and still offer patients relief.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.