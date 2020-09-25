Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University has canceled all activities for several athletic teams until further notice and placed an undisclosed number of students in quarantine after a large off-campus party last weekend.

The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.

SVSU officials immediately quarantined several students who attended the party and directed them to obtain a coronavirus diagnostic test after learning about the party. They are not allowed to leave their residences while in quarantine.

The Saginaw County Health Department is working with the university on the response to the outbreak. Contact tracers are working to notify everyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus at the party or from people who attended and tested positive for the illness.

“This incident demonstrates how easily and how widely this virus can spread,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand. “That is why it is vital that we continue to follow proper precautions for everyone’s health and safety, especially when it comes to avoiding large gatherings. It also underscores the importance of wearing masks, maintaining safe social distancing, completing the daily health screening and washing our hands.”

Students who attended the party will be referred to SVSU’s Office of Student Conduct for potential discipline.

University officials say a number of athletes attended the party, so all team activities -- including workouts and games -- have been canceled until further notice beginning Thursday. Campus staff are conducting a thorough deep cleaning of athletic facilities this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.