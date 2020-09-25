Advertisement

Sunny & warm today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With a warm front to the north, we’ll see sunny and hot conditions across all of Mid-Michigan today! A cold front moving into the Northern Lower tomorrow will bring in some clouds for those further north, and possibly a light rain shower.

Today we’ll be up around 80 degrees with a S wind at 5-10mph. Lots of sunshine gives way to a pleasant evening – if you have any plans today or tonight you look to have good weather for it!

Tonight temps fall to around 60 degrees with some clouds moving in.

The further north you are tomorrow the more cloud cover you’ll see, while further south you’ll have more of a partly cloudy sky. Highs tomorrow reach the low 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s.

Most will be partly sunny again on Sunday, but there’s a slight chance for a light rain shower also. Temps make it to the mid 70s to 80 degrees on Sunday before falling to the 60s on Monday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

