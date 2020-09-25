Advertisement

VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

The governor spoke to TV6 & FOX UP Thursday afternoon.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wear a face mask, don’t take part in big events and maintain social distancing when you’re not at home. That’s the message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who told TV6′s Andrew LaCombe Thursday she is not announcing any increased coronavirus restrictions for Upper Michigan at this time.

“I’m not announcing any sort of a rollback at this juncture," Whitmer said, a week after saying policies could be tightened as coronavirus cases rise dramatically in the U.P. “I will just observe this: that our hospital systems in the Upper Peninsula are phenomenal systems, but they’re not equipped to handle a big influx of COVID patients.”

Although U.P. coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low and the seven-day average for positive tests is 2.7%, the seven-day average of new cases per million people is 160.3 per day. The U.P. kept that key number below 40 - the state’s target - until early July. Click here to see data on U.P. coronavirus trends.

“We’re watching the numbers very closely,” said Whitmer. "We’re imploring people to keep masking up and to not congregate; don’t host big events; and when you are out and about, to maintain that distance. I know this has been hard. It’s been a long haul. Every one of us, including me, wishes that we didn’t have to do this anymore, and yet, we want to make sure that we can keep this economy engaged and some of the normalcy that we’ve been able to get back as we’ve pushed our numbers down, we want to hold on that. And so if these numbers increase, having to take a step backward might have to be the case at some point, but we’re trying to avoid that. So please do your part to make sure that we don’t have to do that.”

Gov. Whitmer’s comments came on the same day Escanaba Junior/Senior High School announced it’s canceling in-person classes until Oct. 12.

Watch your TV6 Morning News on Friday morning at 6:20 a.m. eastern time to hear the governor address high numbers of students quarantining after possible exposures linked to high school sports.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

