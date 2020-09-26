Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past 5 days, we’ve enjoyed mid-summer like heat along with dry conditions.

Sunday will be the last day for this type of weather.

So, if you have any yard work to do, take advantage of the nice conditions.

Overnight, a strong southerly wind will prop up temperatures from the mid to upper 60s.

That’s pretty close to our normal daytime high for this time of year!

Look for patchy sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze on Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will rise to as high as near 80 degrees.

A few late night showers are possible.

Behind a cold front Monday, temperatures begin to take a tumble.

We’ll have showers in the morning, with a steadier rain late at night into early Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to struggle into the low 60s.

Tuesday should be a dry but cool day.

Additional showers and even colder weather in the 50s surge into the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan for the rest of the week.

