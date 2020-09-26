Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the fourth day in a row, mid-Michigan has enjoyed warmer than normal temperatures that have been more like summer than autumn.

It’s also similar, although not as hot as our record-breaking heat wave 3 years ago that saw the thermometer soar into the 90s for 6 consecutive days!

We’ll have the weekend to enjoy this extra warm weather, before sharply cooler and wetter weather moves back in.

A generally clear sky will be with us overnight. Some scattered clouds are expected closer to daybreak. A light southerly wind helps keep temperatures from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The weekend starts off with a mix of sun and clouds.

Afternoon highs could reach the low 80s, as a southwest wind gets a bit gusty at times.

Dry weather continues into Sunday. This will be the last day of way above normal temperatures, back up to around 80 degrees.

We should be in the upper 60s.

Hang on to your umbrella next week.

There will be a chance for scattered rain each day, as a pool of colder air slides into the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan.

Monday will be the only day of seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. From Tuesday through Friday, we’ll see plenty of 50s, so prepare to swap out your t-shirts and shorts for jackets and fall sweaters.

