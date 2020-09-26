Very warm weekend ahead before big cool down next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It appears this is summer’s last stand as we’ll continue to see warm temperatures through the weekend but we will snap into fall next week as below normal temperatures arrive with multiple chances for some rain.

It’s been a warm stretch the last few days in Mid-Michigan and that is forecast to continue today with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be a bit breezy coming in from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph, gusts could approach 25 mph at times. Highs today will be in the 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower is possible late today to the north. A mostly cloudy sky tonight will give way to more clouds than sun on Sunday. We could also see a shower or two late in the day but we’ll most likely stay dry. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.

A snap back to reality as we begin next week as a big pattern flip will put Mid-Michigan back into some cooler weather. A cold front will slide through the area on Monday and that’ll result in highs only being in the lower 60s with a chance for a few showers. A very low threat for rain is in the forecast for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies but highs are in the lower 60s once again. Wednesday will be the last day of highs in the 60s with another low chance for some showers.

Cooler air arrives for the end of the week, which will be fitting as we start the month of October. It looks like some lake effect rain showers will be possilbe both Thursday and Friday as high temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 50s on Thursday and only the lower 50s on Friday. It’ll feel a lot more like fall by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.