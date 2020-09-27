Advertisement

Brighton man died after being hit by car while riding a bike in Huron County

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brighton man was killed after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Chandler Township on Saturday.
SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN (KALB)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brighton man was killed after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Chandler Township on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 58-year-old Lawrence J. Buescher was riding his bike westbound on Limerick Road near Maxwell Road when a 2014 GMC Acadia hit him. Buescher died at the scene.

Deputies said the GMC Acadia was driven by a 33-year-old man from Pigeon named Andrew J. Lee. Lee was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the accident will continue.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police break up crowd of nearly 250 people in Bay City after gunshots, fights reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said several law enforcement agencies were called out Saturday night to Midland Street in Bay City because of fights and gunfire among a crowd of almost 250 people.

State

Michigan politicians react to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Following President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a number of Michigan politicians weighed in on his decision including both of Michigan’s senators.

News

Students react to Saginaw Valley State University outbreak, athletics suspension

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Saginaw Valley State University confirmed nearly 2-dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus, all tied to an off-campus party.

News

Movie Theaters, indoor recreation facilities reopening statewide

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:28 AM EDT

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan theater owner addresses reopening following green light from Lansing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
In her Friday executive order, the governor cited a consistently low seven-day case positivity rate and relatively modest case growth despite widespread reopenings.

Politics

National, state Republicans sue over major ballot decision

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The state and national GOP say existing law should be honored.

Crime

Bridging the gap: Police host community event in Flint

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The event is intended to bring local police together with the community to help build bridges and strengthen the bond between officers and the people they serve.

News

Michigan Legislature approves new system for expunging crimes

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

State

Lawmakers allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged more easily

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
It will remove barriers from many others hoping to live productive lives.

Coronavirus

Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.