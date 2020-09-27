Brighton man died after being hit by car while riding a bike in Huron County

CHANDLER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brighton man was killed after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Chandler Township on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 58-year-old Lawrence J. Buescher was riding his bike westbound on Limerick Road near Maxwell Road when a 2014 GMC Acadia hit him. Buescher died at the scene.

Deputies said the GMC Acadia was driven by a 33-year-old man from Pigeon named Andrew J. Lee. Lee was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the accident will continue.

