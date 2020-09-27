Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past 6 days in a row, we’ve enjoyed summer-like weather.

However, there is always a payback, especially this time of year, when we should be in the upper 60s, instead of near 80 degrees or higher.

Our dry spell end as well, as a big pattern change in the atmosphere shakes loose several rounds of extra chilly air.

Overnight, the cloud deck increases with a few spotty showers possible.

Some hit and miss showers are expected during the morning, with a more steady and heavier rain later in the day.

Our wind will shift to the north behind a cold front around midnight, so temperatures will be the warmest for Monday at that time, in the low 60s.

Temperatures won’t budge much from those levels, and may even fall a few degrees due to the rain and northerly wind.

We’ll catch a break with drier weather Tuesday, but still cooler than normal afternoon highs in the low 60s.

From Wednesday through Friday, additional showers are likely.

Another shot of colder Canadian air will push the thermometer into the low to mid 50s.

So, now is the time to fill your closet with more typical fall attire.

