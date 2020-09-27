Last warm day today before cooler air arrives Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The old saying is that all good things must come to an end and if you have been enjoying our unseasonably warm temperatures as of late, today is the day to say goodbye and enjoy one last day before cooler air arrives tomorrow.

Mid-Michigan has seen high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for 5 days now and now that we are all used to it, Mother Nature has other plans as today will be the last warm day for a while. This morning, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine but more clouds will gradually move in throughout the day. Peeks of sun may prevail a little longer to the north. Highs are forecast to be in the middle to upper 70s with a breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph. A cold front is on approach and that could spark a stray shower late this afternoon but more widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight.

We’ll begin the work week on a wet and cool note as temperatures plummet with readings only in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers are likely in the morning before a more soaking rain arrives during the afternoon. This widespread rain should wrap up by Monday night. Outside of a stray shower, Tuesday does appear to be dry and pretty nice overall with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will trend even cooler towards the end of the week and on-and-off lake effect rain showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. The main story though will be the falling temperatures as highs will go from the lower 60s Wednesday to lower 50s by Friday.

