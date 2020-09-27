Michigan politicians react to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a number of Michigan politicians weighed in on his decision including both of Michigan’s senators.

Senator Gary Peters and Senator Debbie Stabenow both said they will not support Barrett’s nomination.

Peters said in part: “Michiganders have already started voting and with Election Day 38 days away - they deserve to have a say in who nominates and confirms the next Supreme Court justice. As I have said before, I do not support the Senate moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day. I will vote against confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime appointment on our nation’s highest court.”

READ my statement regarding the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/uFQ2yGJ5lH — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 26, 2020

Stabenow echoed similar thoughts. In her statement, she said: “A new Supreme Court Justice will make decisions that directly impact our daily lives and our way of life as Americans-including our health care. This nominee’s record and writings make it clear that a vote for her is a vote to strip health care away from millions of Americans during the middle of the pandemic. The people of Michigan have the right to cast their votes and decide the future of our country. I will honor their right as well as the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by opposing this nominee.”

My statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/9R7tbsJ5FL — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) September 26, 2020

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also weighed in and released this statement:

“This nomination is a reminder of how important it is for Americans everywhere to make their voice heard at the ballot box this November. Health care for millions of Americans is on the line. Women’s right to autonomy over our bodies is on the line. The president and Republicans across the country have proven time and again that they don’t share our values. They are working tirelessly to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in our courts in the midst of a global pandemic. They don’t believe women have the right to choose what happens to our own bodies. We must hold them accountable. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”

Mid-Michigan congressman Dan Kildee released this statement:

"For years, President Trump and Republicans have tried to eliminate access to affordable health care. While their legislative efforts failed, they are now turning to the courts to get rid of the protections under the Affordable Care Act, including coverage for pre-existing conditions. If confirmed, Judge Barrett could cast a vote almost immediately to eliminate health care coverage for millions of Americans. Republicans will do anything to take away health care and roll back the rights of the American people, including rushing a Supreme Court nominee through the process right before an election. The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. It’s my hope that the voters hold the President and every Republican responsible for this nomination.”

On Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate John James tweeted: “Partisanship should take a backseat to the Constitution. Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished and well-respected legal mind with an objectively brilliant career. I wish her a respectful and dignified hearing.”

Partisanship should take a backseat to the Constitution. Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished and well-respected legal mind with an objectively brilliant career. I wish her a respectful and dignified hearing. — John James (@JohnJamesMI) September 26, 2020

