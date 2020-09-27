Advertisement

Police break up crowd of nearly 250 people in Bay City after gunshots, fights reported

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said several law enforcement agencies were called out early Sunday morning to Midland Street in Bay City because of fights and gunfire among a crowd of almost 250 people.
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said several law enforcement agencies were called out early Sunday morning to Midland Street in Bay City because of fights and gunfire among a crowd of almost 250 people.

Police said it all began just before 2:00 a.m. when a fight between several people broke out inside of Lucky’s Pub & Grill and spilled outside. Officers that were assigned to the area responded and requested extra help.

Police said there was a large crowd of people on foot in the area in the block that is closed to traffic for outdoor service.

While trying to break up the large crowd because of its size, police reported several fights within the crowd and heard gunshots three separate times. Officers on scene requested extra assistance by law enforcement and officers from Bay and Saginaw counties responded.

Police said that while trying to break up the crowd, they also encountered a 24-year-old Saginaw man who was waving a knife at nearby people. That’s when a 21-year-old Saginaw woman, who the man knew, took the knife from him and refused to drop it when police asked. Eventually, the woman did drop the knife and then resisted officers by kicking them and pulling away. Both were eventually taken into custody and the incident is being turned over to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crowd was eventually broken up around 3:00 a.m. Police said that as of Sunday morning, there have been no reports of victims of any assault, shooting, or any other crimes related to the incident.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the: Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Township Public Safety, Essexville Public Safety, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Carrolton Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

*** PRESS RELEASE *** On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:54 AM, officers assigned to patrol the Midland Street area...

Posted by Bay City Department of Public Safety on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan politicians react to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Following President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a number of Michigan politicians weighed in on his decision including both of Michigan’s senators.

News

Students react to Saginaw Valley State University outbreak, athletics suspension

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Saginaw Valley State University confirmed nearly 2-dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus, all tied to an off-campus party.

News

Movie Theaters, indoor recreation facilities reopening statewide

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:28 AM EDT

News

Mid-Michigan theater owner addresses reopening following green light from Lansing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
In her Friday executive order, the governor cited a consistently low seven-day case positivity rate and relatively modest case growth despite widespread reopenings.

Latest News

Politics

National, state Republicans sue over major ballot decision

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The state and national GOP say existing law should be honored.

Crime

Bridging the gap: Police host community event in Flint

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The event is intended to bring local police together with the community to help build bridges and strengthen the bond between officers and the people they serve.

News

Michigan Legislature approves new system for expunging crimes

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

State

Lawmakers allowing marijuana convictions, other crimes to be expunged more easily

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
It will remove barriers from many others hoping to live productive lives.

Coronavirus

Several SVSU teams halted and students quarantined after off-campus party

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 20 coronavirus cases linked to the party, which took place Saturday night in Bay County.

News

Michigan House passes bill extending closing time for bars, restaurants

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours after House Bill 4213 was recently passed by state House lawmakers, meaning cocktails could be served until 4:00 a.m. instead of 2:00 a.m.