Police break up crowd of nearly 250 people in Bay City after gunshots, fights reported

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said several law enforcement agencies were called out early Sunday morning to Midland Street in Bay City because of fights and gunfire among a crowd of almost 250 people.

Police said it all began just before 2:00 a.m. when a fight between several people broke out inside of Lucky’s Pub & Grill and spilled outside. Officers that were assigned to the area responded and requested extra help.

Police said there was a large crowd of people on foot in the area in the block that is closed to traffic for outdoor service.

While trying to break up the large crowd because of its size, police reported several fights within the crowd and heard gunshots three separate times. Officers on scene requested extra assistance by law enforcement and officers from Bay and Saginaw counties responded.

Police said that while trying to break up the crowd, they also encountered a 24-year-old Saginaw man who was waving a knife at nearby people. That’s when a 21-year-old Saginaw woman, who the man knew, took the knife from him and refused to drop it when police asked. Eventually, the woman did drop the knife and then resisted officers by kicking them and pulling away. Both were eventually taken into custody and the incident is being turned over to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crowd was eventually broken up around 3:00 a.m. Police said that as of Sunday morning, there have been no reports of victims of any assault, shooting, or any other crimes related to the incident.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the: Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Township Public Safety, Essexville Public Safety, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Carrolton Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

